FDNY Sounds Alarm After “Hidden 9/11 Toxin Records” Surface; Union Accuses City of Cover-Up

Outraged firefighters and union leaders stormed Manhattan on Monday afternoon, accusing New York City officials of deliberately concealing life-threatening toxic exposure data from first responders who rushed into Ground Zero on 9/11.

The emergency rally followed the bombshell discovery of 68 previously undisclosed boxes of city records detailing hazardous conditions at the World Trade Center site. The documents — uncovered only after lawmakers ordered a probe — reportedly show city leaders at the time knowingly withheld critical information proving the air was dangerous and filled with asbestos.

“These weren’t guesses or estimates — they had real testing done,” a union representative said. “When that testing was done it was suppressed, and everyone was told the air was safe. People would have made different choices.”

Since 2001, 400 FDNY members have died from illnesses linked to Ground Zero toxins, and thousands more are battling cancer, lung disease and other long-term conditions. Union leaders now say those deaths weren’t just the tragic consequences of heroism, but the result of a conscious decision by city leaders to hide the truth.

The boxes are believed to contain testing data, internal communications, and reports that officials failed to release as rescue workers spent weeks breathing toxic fumes, pulverized concrete, jet fuel, lead, glass fibers — and, according to the newly exposed records, asbestos the city allegedly knew was airborne.

City Hall did not deny the existence of the records and acknowledged that documents are now being turned over. A spokesperson emphasized Mayor Eric Adams’ commitment to victims and survivors.

“As one of the many first responders at Ground Zero on 9/11 and in the weeks that followed, Mayor Adams has been unwavering in his commitment to ensuring victims, their families, first responders, and survivors receive the care and services they deserve,” the spokesperson said, adding that the city cannot comment on pending litigation.

FDNY advocates say “commitment” is not enough. They want full accountability for what they describe as a betrayal of the very people the city celebrates as heroes.

“They ran into fire while leaders covered up poison,” said one firefighter. “If the city knew, they should have warned us. They didn’t. And now our brothers are dying 20 years later.”

