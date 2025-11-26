Going Away for Shabbos? Leave Early — The Highways Will Be Jammed Due to Thanksgiving

If you’re going away for Shabbos this week, expect heavier traffic than usual. With Thanksgiving landing this Thursday, travel experts say the smartest move is to leave as early as possible, ideally before 11 a.m. Thursday morning. By midday, millions of cars will be heading out at once and roads will become significantly more congested.

AAA estimates that 81.8 million people will travel between now and Monday, setting a new Thanksgiving record. Drivers across New York and New Jersey are likely to feel it most, especially near bridges, tunnels and major interchanges. The Port Authority expects roughly 5.5 million vehicles to pass through its crossings this week.

For those considering renting a car, expect limited availability and long lines. Air travel will also be crowded. About 3.3 million passengers are expected through JFK, LaGuardia, Newark and Stewart airports. Airlines say they don’t foresee major delays tied to the recent government shutdown, though flight bookings are down slightly, likely due to the uncertainty earlier this month.

Heading home after Shabbos could be even more challenging. Sunday is projected to be one of the busiest travel days of the entire week, with highways expected to clog as families return from the holiday weekend. Travel analysts recommend avoiding midday hours. The clearest windows will be Friday morning before 11 a.m., Saturday night travel only if you leave before 10 a.m. the next morning, Sunday morning before 11 a.m., or waiting until after 8 p.m. Monday night.

In short, if you’re packing up for Shabbos with relatives, friends, a simcha or a quiet weekend away, leaving early could save hours of frustration. Beat the rush, plan the return trip wisely, and you’ll have a much calmer start to a restful Shabbos.

