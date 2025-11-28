BUILD THE WALL: Long Island to Build High-Tech “Border Wall” as Mamdani Era Looms in NYC

In an unprecedented security move aimed squarely at Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s incoming administration, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is vowing to erect a digital wall along Long Island’s border with New York City.

In a Fox News interview, Blakeman said he has ordered Nassau police and county agencies to line the border with Queens with a network of high-tech surveillance gear, including license-plate readers, facial-recognition cameras and other monitoring tools. The Republican executive — who is weighing a 2026 run for governor — said the effort is a necessary shield against Mamdani’s “pro-criminal” agenda.

“We are doing everything necessary to make sure that Nassau County is safe,” Blakeman said, offering no cost estimate but insisting the expansion would be funded through asset-forfeiture proceeds.

Blakeman, a close ally of President Trump, has made law-and-order policy the backbone of his administration. Earlier this year he entered into expanded cooperation agreements with federal immigration authorities and pledged to bulk up the county police force, in stark contrast to New York City’s sanctuary-leaning policies and to Mamdani.

The county executive signaled that Nassau may even limit how much intelligence it shares with the NYPD once Mamdani takes office in January.

“We have information that’s very sensitive,” Blakeman said at an Oct. 29 briefing alongside Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. “I’m not sure that we want to share it with them, or if they’ll share it with us.”

His tone came before tough-on-crime NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch agreed to remain in her post under Mamdani, which could complicate Blakeman’s narrative of a city veering into law-enforcement hostility.

Still, Blakeman insists Nassau must brace for the political shift across the border. “Our cops are doing a great job,” he told Fox, “and I’m going to continue to give them the personnel and the resources, technology and equipment and training that will allow them to combat any situation that would jeopardize the security and safety of our communities.”

Democrats, however, dismissed the surveillance plan as a political spectacle — and an audition tape for Trump.

“Instead of governing, Blakeman is trying to turn Nassau County into a backdrop for his political ambitions with a stunt to get Donald Trump’s attention,” said state and county Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs. “He’s spending taxpayer dollars on high-tech theatrics rather than fixing our roads, investing in public services, or addressing the affordability crisis facing families across this county.”

Jacobs also took a swipe at the unusually warm rapport recently seen between Trump and Mamdani during the mayor-elect’s visit to the White House.

“And the question remains,” he said, “when Donald Trump visits Nassau with his BFF, Mayor Mamdani — will Bruce let them in?”

