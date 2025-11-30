Homeland Security Chief: DC Shooter Was Likely Radicalized on American Soil; AG Says He Shouted “Allah Akbar!” During Attack

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Sunday that the Afghan national accused of gunning down two National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., last week was likely “radicalized” after arriving in the United States, and vowing mass deportations of immigrants from “third world” countries, while US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the gunman shouted “Allah Akbar!” during his deadly rampage.

Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, Noem said investigators believe 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal — a former CIA-aligned Afghan paramilitary who entered the U.S. in 2021 — developed extremist views inside the country.

“I will say we believe he was radicalized since he’s been here in this country,” Noem said. “We do believe it was through connections in his home community and state, and we’re going to continue to talk to those who interacted with him.”

Noem also confirmed that migrants with pending asylum claims — including those already living legally in the U.S. — could now face deportation.

“If they shouldn’t be [in the country], absolutely,” she said. “We are going to go through every single person that has a pending asylum claim … and ensure that they deserve to still be in this country.”

The comments followed Trump’s vow to “permanently pause” migration from all “Third World Countries” after the Thanksgiving Eve shooting, calling it necessary to protect Americans.

“The President is absolutely determined,” Noem said, adding that the asylum process will remain closed until the administration finishes reviewing the backlog of roughly 1.5 million cases.

“The vetting process happens when the person comes into the country,” Noem said. “And Joe Biden completely did not vet any of these individuals.”

“We will never allow this to continue to happen,” Noem said Sunday. “We’re not going to allow this to continue.”

Lakanwal, who once served in Afghanistan’s CIA-backed “Zero Units,” opened fire on National Guard members in D.C. on Nov. 26, killing Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and critically wounding Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24. He was shot by returning fire and is expected to survive.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro has charged him with first-degree murder and multiple counts of assault with intent to kill.

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Fox News Sunday said more details about Lakanwal’s motive will be released soon, declaring: “He was radicalized. You’re going to hear a lot more about that.”

Bondi also said Lakanwal reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” before firing — a detail federal officials have not yet publicly confirmed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)