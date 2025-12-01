Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NEW YORK: Winter Arrives Early As Storm Poised To Drop First Significant Snowfall Of The Season

A wintry blast is set to usher in the month of December, with a developing storm on Tuesday expected to bring one of the first substantial snowfalls of the season to parts of the Tri-State area.

Forecasters say the heaviest accumulations will fall north of New York City, where communities in the mid-Hudson Valley and northwest New Jersey could see five to eight inches of snow. Orange, Putnam, and western Passaic counties are tracking 3 to 5 inches, while much of Connecticut, New Jersey, and the Lower Hudson Valley may see a few tenths of an inch up to 2 inches.

Closer to the coast, impacts are expected to be far more limited. New York City and areas to the south and east will primarily see rain, though forecasters note that a few flakes may mix in as the system arrives early Tuesday morning — just in time to potentially complicate the morning commute.

The storm is expected to clear out by Wednesday. However, temperatures are forecast to hover in the mid-30s in Wednesday night.

Along the immediate coastline, including NYC, little to no accumulation is expected.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Ben Torah Released After 4.5 Months In Solitary Confinement

Leftist Campaign Against Pardon For PM Begins: Fierce Attacks On President Herzog

Thousands Gather With Reb Meilich In Yerushalayim To Mark Yartzheit Of “Bas Ayin” [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

WATCH: Satmar Rebbe Of Kiryas Yoel Says He Saw The “Hefkeyrus” Of American Bochurim Studying In Eretz Yisroel

“Say Free Palestine”: Staten Island Skincare Founder Sparks Outrage After Bragging About Humiliating Jewish Couple [SEE THE VIDEO]

DHS Data Shows 5,000 Afghans Flagged for National Security Risks After Biden’s 2021 Evacuation

DRAMA IN RAFAH: Hamas Commander & Deputy Who Led Oct. 7 Squad Eliminated

CHASDEI HASHEM: Israeli Security Forces Foil Imminent Terror Attack

IDF: Serious Concerns About UNIFIL Collaborating With Hezbollah

🚨 NETANYAHU FILES OFFICIAL REQUEST FOR PRESIDENTIAL PARDON