“It’s A Disaster!”: President Trump Hits Second-Worst Second-Term Rating in Modern History

President Donald Trump is facing one of the worst approval ratings recorded for any modern president entering a midterm cycle, according to a new Gallup survey that CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten described as “a disaster” for the White House and the Republican Party.

The fresh Gallup numbers, released Monday morning, show Trump’s net approval rating has plunged to minus 24 points, a stunning 23-point drop since January. Enten said the collapse is not an outlier but part of a broad and consistent downward pattern across the polling landscape.

“This is Gallup, the longest running poll in existence,” Enten told CNN anchor Sara Sidner. “In January, Trump’s net approval was minus one point. Not great but within the margin of error. Now it is negative 24. Way, way down. A drop of more than 20 points in the wrong direction for the president of the United States.”

Enten noted that at least ten polls over the past 40 days, from ten different pollsters, show Trump hitting the lowest approval level of his second term.

When pressed on how Trump’s standing compares with other presidents in their second terms, Enten said: “Only one president has been worse at this point, and that was Richard Nixon.” Nixon registered minus 36 before resigning less than a year later amid the Watergate scandal.

Trump’s minus 24 places him below George W. Bush, who sat at minus 19 before Republicans were swept out of power in the 2006 midterms. It also trails the ratings of Dwight Eisenhower, who enjoyed plus 31 at this stage. Ronald Reagan was at plus 41. And Trump’s numbers fall below Democratic predecessors Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

“Anywhere you look, this is the second worst second-term standing for a president of either party going back to the 1940s,” Enten said.

“This is a warning,” he said. “A very loud one.”

