NY Governor Kathy Hochul Hosts Annual Chanukah Celebration with Jewish Leaders at the Executive Mansion {PHOTOS}

NY Governor Kathy Hochul welcomed Jewish community leaders and elected officials from across New York State to the Executive Mansion on Monday afternoon for her annual Chanukah gathering.

The event brought together a diverse group of Jewish activists, officials, and organizational representatives from throughout the state to celebrate the Festival of Lights and recognize the contributions of New York’s Jewish communities. Governor Hochul led the ceremony, offering words of solidarity, hope, and resilience as the menorah was lit.

