Colombia Expels Entire Lev Tahor Cult; 26 Individuals – Including 17 Children – Now En Route to U.S.

Colombian authorities have confirmed that all 26 members of the Lev Tahor cult — including 17 minors and nine adults — have been fully expelled from the country following a joint immigration and child-protection operation. The group, which had been located in a hotel in Yarumal, Norte de Antioquia, is now in the air and headed to New York, where they will be formally received and processed by U.S. federal agencies.

The expulsion follows a rescue operation led by Gaula Oriente and Migración Colombia, which uncovered that several of the minors carried Interpol Yellow Notices, indicating they had been reported missing in their countries of origin. Although the adults had not been formally charged with crimes in Colombia, Migración Colombia determined they posed “a threat to national security,” triggering the country’s discretionary administrative expulsion procedures.

Paola Salazar, regional director for Antioquia and Chocó, said the measure was necessary to protect the children and uphold international protocols. “Colombia has applied administrative expulsion to the nine adults, as permitted by law, due to concerns regarding national security,” she explained. “The minors remain under protective custody until their full transfer to U.S. authorities.”

Officials now confirm that the transfer was carried out smoothly and without incident. All 26 individuals have been placed under international supervision and will be handed over to the appropriate American agencies upon arrival. U.S. officials will take responsibility for documentation review, welfare assessments, and any legal or protective actions required.

Legal experts in Colombia noted that, depending on the evidence collected, the Fiscalía could still open investigations related to kidnapping, human trafficking, or endangerment of minors, though any prosecution would now fall under the purview of U.S. authorities.

Local officials added that Lev Tahor members had been planning to settle on a remote private property in Yarumal, a move that could have complicated rescue efforts. “Their intention was to disappear into private land,” one security source said, “and that raised serious concerns.”

