Trump Invites Netanyahu to White House Amid High-Stakes Regional Tensions and Pardon Push

President Donald Trump has invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House “in the near future,” Netanyahu’s office announced Monday evening, following a call between the two leaders.

According to the Israeli readout of the call, Trump and Netanyahu reaffirmed their “commitment to dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip,” and also discussed expanding the Abraham Accords.

If finalized, the trip would mark Netanyahu’s fifth visit to Washington since Trump returned to the Oval Office in January.

The conversation comes on the heels of Trump’s unusual public warning to Israel not to destabilize Syria or its new leadership, after IDF troops clashed last week with armed terrorists in southern Syria.

“It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous State,” Trump wrote Monday on his Truth Social platform.

The statement drew attention for its tone and timing, particularly as Israel continues operations on multiple fronts following a surge in cross-border attacks.

The call also came just one day after Netanyahu formally requested a presidential pardon from Israeli President Isaac Herzog in his ongoing corruption case — a request filed without any admission of guilt, and one that Trump has aggressively championed.

In October, during a visit to the Knesset, Trump publicly urged Herzog to pardon Netanyahu, calling it a matter of “national stability.” He later reinforced the demand in writing.

The pardon bid has inflamed political tensions in Israel, where critics accuse Netanyahu of attempting to leverage international pressure to influence judicial proceedings.

Neither government offered a date for Netanyahu’s visit to the White House, but both signaled urgency amid fast-moving developments on the ground and widening political stakes at home.

