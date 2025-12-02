Melbourne Council Blocks Chanukah Menorah, Leaving Jewish Community Stunned and Outraged

In a decision that has ignited immediate outrage, Stonnington Council in Melbourne, Australia, has voted to delay approval of a Chanukah Menorah at Malvern Town Hall until after the Yom Tov ends, effectively canceling the city’s public celebration.

The vote, which split the council 4–4, forced Mayor Melina Sehl to cast the deciding ballot. She chose postponement. The reaction inside the chamber was instant and visceral.

“Antisemitism is alive and well. We remember. Never again,” one attendee shouted, as councillors shuffled uncomfortably in their seats.

The Menorah display, prepared months in advance and costing the council nothing, was meant to bring a symbolic beacon of unity to a city grappling with rising tensions.

Instead, the council turned a simple cultural display into a battleground.

The motion to defer, spearheaded by Councillor Steve Stefanopoulos and seconded by Deputy Mayor Samantha Choudhury, at once baffled and infuriated residents. Rabbi Reuvi Cooper, who had addressed the chamber with a message of “light, hope and togetherness,” watched as councillors instead chose division.

Supporters of the deferral claimed they needed a “cultural events calendar” before approving any Menorah, and that this request was “too sudden.” Yet no such requirement has ever hindered other cultural displays. Australians routinely embrace Ramadan, Diwali, Christmas, and countless other celebrations without bureaucratic stalling.

Acting CEO documents further undercut the justification: Stefanopoulos and Rabbi Cooper met in May — more than enough time for the Menorah to be processed like any other community festival fixture. The claim of “short notice” crumbled in real time.

Councillor Tom Humphries called the delay “nothing short of antisemitism.” Stefanopoulos shot to his feet, demanding the remark be withdrawn. But even councillors who avoided using the term made clear they saw no legitimate reason for blocking the Menorah.

“This is unjustifiable,” Councillor Kate Healey said flatly.

The meeting devolved into shouting, accusations, and visible frustration. And Mayor Sehl — who moments earlier asked for calm — used her casting vote to deepen the division.

The backlash was instant. Caulfield MP David Southwick lambasted the meeting as “a disgrace,” accusing councillors of sowing “division and chaos” rather than promoting harmony.

Others questioned why Deputy Mayor Choudhury — who has proudly shared public Ramadan greetings — would back a motion that obstructs Jewish residents from marking their festival.

Stonnington’s deferral ensures that Malvern will be without a public Menorah for the first time in years. A special meeting must now be scheduled, but with Chanukah days away, any reversal is unlikely.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)