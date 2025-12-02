Advertise
Fort Worth Man Charged for Online Bomb Threats Against Americans

An Afghan citizen living in Fort Worth, Texas, has been federally charged after allegedly posting online threats to build a bomb and kill Americans.

According to the Justice Department, 30-year-old Mohammad Dawood Alokozay uploaded a video threatening a suicide attack and claiming he would build a bomb in his vehicle. The video was posted on TikTok, X, and Facebook.

Alokozay was arrested and remains in custody pending his initial court appearance. If convicted of transmitting threats through interstate commerce, he faces up to five years in federal prison.

