Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Anti-ICE Man With Violent Record Arrested After Attempted Firebombing of L.A. Federal Building

FILE People line up outside the Los Angeles Federal Building in Los Angeles, June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of throwing Molotov cocktails at the Los Angeles Federal Building, authorities said Tuesday. Nobody was hurt.

Security guards heard a man yelling derogatory comments about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside the downtown building on Monday, according to a statement by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

He then hurled two incendiary devices at the guards, the department said.

“Fortunately, the bottles were not lit and did not catch fire and there were no injuries or damage to federal property,” the DHS statement said.

FBI agents arrested Jose F. Jovel, of Los Angeles, said bureau spokesperson Laura Eimiller. She said federal prosecutors were expected to file a criminal complaint on Tuesday.

It wasn’t known Tuesday if Jovel has an attorney. The Federal Public Defender’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a phone call asking if one of its attorneys is representing him.

Jovel, who had four knives on him when he was arrested, has an “extensive criminal history,” including an attempted murder charge in 1987, the DHS statement said.

Messages were sent to the U.S. Attorney’s Office seeking additional details.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Israel to Impose NIS 10,000 Fines for Phone Use While Driving, Regev Warns: “We Will Confiscate Vehicles”

IDF Says It Can Absorb Thousands More Chareidim as Bitter Fight Over Conscription Law Intensifies

IDF Considering Major Gaza Offensive as U.S. Plan to Disarm Hamas Falters

Inside the IDF’s “Chareidi” Unit: Reports of Public Chillul Shabbos, Female Fitness Instructor Spark Uproar

Melbourne Council Blocks Chanukah Menorah, Leaving Jewish Community Stunned and Outraged

Hamas Returns “Findings” Which May be Remains Of Hostage; Israel Working To Identify

Report: US Warns Iraq About Imminent Israeli Operation Against Hezbollah

Terrorist Who Injured IDF Soldier In Ramming Attack Is Eliminated

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 IDF Soldiers Injured In Stabbing Attack [Dramatic Footage]

“It’s A Disaster!”: President Trump Hits Second-Worst Second-Term Rating in Modern History