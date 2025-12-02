Advertise
Bat Yam Mayor Issues Rare Warning: Iranians Contacting Residents Directly, Shin Bet Alerts Public

In an unusual move, the mayor of Bat Yam issued a stark warning to residents about Iranian recruitment attempts.

Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot released a rare video message at the request of the Shin Bet alerting residents that Iranian intelligence has been contacting Israelis directly through messages sent to their personal phones.

According to Brot, security officials have recently warned of the possibility that local residents may “fall into the net of Iranian intelligence” and be drawn into cooperation.

He said the city is already aware of Bat Yam residents who are currently engaged in such contact “in recent days.”

The mayor urged anyone who responded to these messages or even carried out tasks requested by the Iranian operatives to come forward immediately, before authorities “come knocking on their door.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

