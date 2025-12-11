More Than 10,000 Gather in London for Historic Protest Against Israel’s Draft Law

Over ten thousand members of London’s chasidic kehillos gathered Thursday afternoon outside the Israeli Embassy to protest Israel’s proposed draft law currently under discussion in the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

The event brought together a broad coalition of kehillos, including Satmar, Ger, Belz, Vizhnitz, Boyan, Bobov, Chernobyl, and others. For many of these groups, this was the first time they publicly joined a protest of this nature. Dozens of rabbanim issued a kol koreh beforehand urging their kehillos to attend.

Demonstrators stood on both sides of the roadway, allowing traffic to continue flowing, and repeatedly called out in English: “Government of Israel, shame on you!”

The event opened with remarks from Rav Yechezkel Weiss of Monsey, who traveled from the United States specifically to address the gathering.

Rav Moshe Menachem Weiss, Satmar Rav of the R’ Aharon kehilla in London, recounted to the crowd a striking conversation he had during a recent stay in Eretz Yisroel. While accompanying the Satmar Rebbe in Meron, he was assigned a chareidi driver who revealed that he was an army deserter.

“I asked him,” Rav Weiss said, “‘Why don’t you go to the army? You’re not learning in yeshiva—what’s the reason you don’t enlist?’ He answered: ‘I would rather go to prison than go to the army. I know I would not be able to keep Torah and mitzvos as I try to now. I know I would come out a total goy. They want to target the weakest among us, like Amalek—going after the shevavniks. We must fight for them too.’”

Rav Leibish Padwa, son of the London Gaavad Rav Meir Chaim Aryeh Padwa, then led the crowd in Tehillim. Rav Baruch Nosson Halberstam, Rav of Satmar, cried out in pain over reports of bochurim being taken into custody in the middle of the night, including yesomim during shivah.

Rav Chaim Pinchas Miller, Chernobyler Rav of London, also addressed the gathering, as did Rav Marmorstein, who spoke in fluent English about the fear gripping many bochurim who do not sleep soundly at night lest they be arrested.

The event concluded with a moving kabbolas ol malchus Shamayim led by Rav Shalom Friedman, who is approaching 100 years old.

Finally, Rav Yitzchok Meir Koppel, chairman of the European branch of the Eidah HaChareidis’ Vaad Ne’emanim, read the formal resolutions of the gathering, calling for the total nullification of the draft decree.

As he finished, the crowd erupted in song: “Bishilton hakofrim ein anu ma’aminim… Hashem Hu Malkeinu!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)