Iranians Turn on Tehran After Chanukah Horror in Australia

In the aftermath of the deadly Bondi Beach terror attack, Iranians – many of them longtime critics of their own government – are publicly expressing solidarity with Israel and the global Jewish community.

Under the hashtag #IraniansStandWithIsrael, users on X and other platforms posted messages mourning the victims of Sunday’s Chanukah celebration shooting in Sydney, where 15 people were killed and dozens wounded, while casting the Islamic Republic as a common enemy.

“This regime is the root cause of global terror and instability,” one user wrote, echoing a theme that appeared repeatedly across posts. Others called for the implementation of the so-called Cyrus Accords — a symbolic framework for Iranian-Israeli rapprochement after regime change — and openly urged Israel to confront or dismantle Iran’s leadership.

The online surge is notable not just for its volume but for its political framing. Rather than treating the attack as an isolated act of violence, many Iranian users folded it into a broader indictment of Tehran’s regional influence, tying the massacre to Iran’s support for terrorist groups across the Middle East.

“Light triumphs over darkness,” one post read, accompanied by an image of two women draped in Israeli and Iranian attire. “The hearts of we Iranians across the world are with you, my Jewish friend.”

The moment has also revived scrutiny of Iran-linked rhetoric closer to the attack itself. Ahmad Ghadiri Abyaneh — the son of Iran’s former ambassador to Australia — posted an antisemitic message on X just hours before the shooting, describing Chanukah celebrations as a “platform for satanic rituals of Masonic circles” and calling for “defense.”

Israeli officials, meanwhile, are probing whether the Iranian regime had any operational role. Shortly after the shooting, Israeli authorities opened an investigation into possible Iranian involvement, according to officials familiar with the matter. A senior U.S. official told Fox News that if evidence emerges showing the Islamic Republic ordered or directed the attack, Washington would recognize Israel’s right to strike Iran in response.

Security agencies are also examining potential links to Iran-backed or aligned groups, including Hezbollah and Hamas, as well as Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, a militant organization with historical ties to al-Qaeda.

The online reaction from Iranians reflects a deeper political paradox confronting Tehran: while the regime positions itself as the vanguard of “resistance” against Israel, a growing segment of the Iranian public — particularly in the diaspora — increasingly identifies Israel as a counterweight to what they view as an illegitimate and violent ruling system.

“Global security means the downfall of this satanic terrorist regime,” one user wrote. “#IraniansStandWithIsrael.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)