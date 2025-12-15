Trump Says U.S. “Looking Into” Whether Israel Violated Gaza Ceasefire After Hamas Commander Killed

President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States is “looking into” whether Israel violated the Gaza ceasefire after a weekend airstrike killed senior Hamas commander Raad Saad.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump declined to accuse Israel of wrongdoing but confirmed that Washington is examining the circumstances of the strike, which targeted one of Hamas’s most senior remaining military figures.

Trump pushed back forcefully against reports that his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has deteriorated, dismissing claims that senior White House aides are angry with Netanyahu over his conduct in Gaza. “There’s no rift,” Trump said, rejecting suggestions of a breakdown in U.S.-Israeli coordination even as administration officials privately acknowledge growing strain over Israel’s military decisions.

At the same time, Trump sought to project momentum on the long-stalled International Stabilization Force, a proposed multinational deployment meant to secure Gaza in the aftermath of the war. Asked when the force would begin operating, Trump asserted that “in a form, it’s already running,” despite the absence of any public commitments from countries willing to contribute troops.

No nation has formally agreed to deploy forces to the ISF, largely due to concerns that Hamas has not disarmed and because Israel has vetoed the participation of key regional mediators, including Turkey and Qatar. The initiative has appeared to stall since the U.N. Security Council backed its creation roughly a month ago, with diplomats privately questioning whether it can move forward without clearer security guarantees and political buy-in.

The United States is hosting a conference in Doha on Tuesday aimed at briefing potential donor countries on how the ISF would operate, an effort officials say is designed to revive interest and break the deadlock. Still, skepticism remains high among prospective contributors, many of whom are wary of being drawn into an open-ended security mission in a volatile environment.

Trump again insisted that Hamas has agreed to disarm and claimed that foreign governments are eager to provide troops if the terror group fails to do so. Those assertions have been publicly rejected by Hamas officials and contradicted by representatives of potential ISF donor countries, who say no such commitments have been made.

“They’ll send any number of troops that I ask them to send,” Trump said, doubling down on his confidence even as key elements of the plan remain unresolved.

The conflicting claims underscore the uncertainty surrounding Gaza’s ceasefire and its aftermath, with Washington publicly projecting control and progress while facing resistance on the ground and skepticism from allies behind the scenes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)