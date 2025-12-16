Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Powerball Reaches $1.25 Billion, Approaching Largest Jackpots in U.S. History

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.25 billion for Wednesday night’s drawing after lottery officials said no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night.

The U.S. has seen more than a dozen lottery jackpot prizes exceed $1 billion since 2016. Here is a look at the largest U.S. jackpots won and the places where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022. The winning ticket was sold at a Los Angeles-area gas station.

2. $1.787 billion, Powerball, Sept. 6, 2025. The winning tickets were sold in Missouri and Texas.

3. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023. The winning ticket was sold at a liquor store in a tiny California mountain town.

4. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023. The winning ticket was sold at a supermarket in Neptune Beach, Florida.

5. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016. The winning tickets were sold at a Los Angeles-area convenience store, a Florida supermarket and a Tennessee grocery store.

6. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018. The winning ticket was sold at a South Carolina convenience store.

7. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023. The winning ticket was sold at a Maine gas station.

8. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022. The winning ticket was sold at a Chicago-area gas station.

9. $1.326 billion, Powerball, April 7, 2024. The winning ticket was sold at an Oregon convenience store.

10. $1.269 billion, Mega Millions, Dec. 27, 2024. The winning ticket was sold at a gas station in Northern California.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

US Lubavitcher Bochur Critically Injured In Sydney Massacre

Sydney Terrorists Trained In The Philippines Before Massacre

“The IDF Doesn’t Want Chareidim; It Wants to Re‑Educate Them,” Noam Chairman Says

Israeli To Police At Sydney Massacre: “Shoot Them; If You Don’t, I Will”

FBI Busts Radical Pro-Palestinian Terror Cell Accused of Planning New Year’s Eve Bombings in L.A.

Yiddish-Speaking Chareidi Toddler Found Wandering At 2:00AM Near Ramala, Reunited With Family

Anti-Israel False Flag Conspiracies Spread Online After Deadly Chanukah Shooting in Sydney

ASIO Probed Sydney Terrorist For ISIS Ties Years Before Chanukah Massacre

Terrorists Who Killed 15 at Chanukah Celebration in Sydney Identified as Pakistani Father and Son

HY’D: Second Chabad Shliach Murdered In Sydney Terror Attack Identified As Rabbi Yaakov HaLevi Levitin HY”D