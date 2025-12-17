Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Former NIH Scientist Sues, Says She Was Fired After Warning of Risks From Research Cuts

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a news conference at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium in Washington, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)

A former leading scientist at the National Institutes of Health sued the Trump administration Tuesday, saying she was illegally fired for warning that abrupt research cuts were endangering patients and public health.

The NIH has cut billions of dollars in research projects since President Donald Trump took office in January, bypassing the usual scientific funding process. The cuts included clinical trials testing treatments for cancer, brain diseases and other health problems that a recent report said impacted over 74,000 people enrolled in the experiments.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo is a well-known HIV expert who led NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Last spring, Marrazzo was put on administrative leave after she challenged NIH officials about the cuts. Among her objections were that some cuts would endanger clinical trial participants while others curtailing infectious disease and vaccine research would harm public health, according to Tuesday’s lawsuit.

In September, Marrazzo filed a complaint alleging whistleblower retaliation with the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, and publicly shared her concerns. Weeks later she was fired by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Maryland that claims violations of whistleblower protections.

In a statement issued by her lawyers, Marrazzo said the lawsuit “is about protecting not just my right to expose abuse and fraud by our government but those rights for all federal employees, so we can safeguard essential public health priorities and the integrity of scientific research.”

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Heartrending Levaya Of HaKadosh Rabbi Eli Schlanger, H’YD, Takes Place In Bondi

BORO PARK: Massive Fire Rips Through Boro Park Matzah Bakery On 36th Street {VIDEOS & PHOTOS}

IDF Soldier Dies From Gunshot On Military Base; Circumstances Remain Unclear

CROWN HEIGHTS: Jewish Man Stabbed In The Chest By Man Shouting Antisemitic Slurs

“Total And Complete Blockade”: Trump Tightens Noose On Venezuela, Announces Oil Tanker Blockade

Bombshell Records Show FBI Didn’t Believe It Had Legal Basis To Raid Trump’s Mar-A-Lago In 2022

Trump Defends Chief of Staff Susie Wiles After She Says He Has an “Alcoholic’s Personality”

Jewish, Pro-Israel MIT Professor Shot And Killed; Police Investigating

Levin Returns Ball To Supreme Court: “Re-Examine Kula’s Appointment; I’ve Reached A Dead End”

Mamdani Hiring Virulently Anti-Israel Lawyer Who Defended Al-Qaeda Terrorist To Top City Hall Job