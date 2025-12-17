Liberal Fury In The Knesset: MK Tears Up Bill Protecting Tefilla In Public Spaces

The Knesset on Wednesday approved a bill enshrining the right to express Jewish identity in public spaces in a preliminary reading, with 49 in favor and 35 opposed.

The bill, entitled “Realization of Jewish Identity in Public Spaces,” legislates the right to express Jewish identity in public spaces and state‑funded institutions, protecting the practice of mitzvos, such as laying tefillin and tefillah.

The bill, submitted by Likud MK Galit Distel-Atbaryan, sparked fury among liberal opposition members, causing heated clashes in the Knesset. Yesh Atid MK Merav Ben Ari read aloud some of the clauses in the bill, expressing outrage over them. Later, in an embarrassing display of liberal rage toward Jewish practice, she tore the bill into pieces while shouting, “Shame on you!” at Distel-Atbaryan.

In her speech, Distel-Atbaryan explained the bill, saying, “Inspectors will no longer be sent to Chabad stands to drive them away. Instead, inspectors will be dispatched against anyone who interferes with a Jew laying tefillin and against those who disrupt Jews davening in public spaces.”

She added, “On Chanukah, I declare that the Jewish people will be free in their land to daven, to lay tefillin, and to realize their Jewish identity with pride and strength. And whoever dares to interfere will have to face the law.”

Opposition members claimed that the bill is a political move that deepens the divide between religious and secular Israelis. Coalition members countered that the bill does not mandate religious coercion but rather legislates the protection of freedom of religion and Jewish practice in a Jewish and democratic state.

It should be noted that disturbing scenes took place in Tel Aviv on the Yom Kippur before the October 7 massacre, when liberals attacked Jews davening in public spaces and even in private shuls. The ire of the protesters, about 500 people, was not solely directed at Orthodox practice—they even attacked people davening at minyanim without mechitzos—and liberal residents of Tel Aviv who joined in the tefillos found themselves under attack from their fellow liberals.

Baruch Hashem, the majority of Israelis were appalled by the anti-religious protests, spurring a “teshuvah backlash” by secular Israelis that continued to grow in the wake of the October 7 massacre.

