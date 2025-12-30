Facebook Accused of Failing to Remove Posts Celebrating Bondi Beach Massacre

Facebook has been accused of serious failures in moderating extremist content after allegedly allowing posts celebrating the Bondi Beach massacre to remain online.

The findings, based on analysis by the UK-based Community Security Trust (CST), allege that Facebook lagged in removing content praising the deadly attack on a Chanukah celebration in Sydney earlier this month, where 15 people were murdered. The report also claims the platform allowed posts openly glorifying ISIS to remain accessible for extended periods.

CST said multiple UK-based profiles sharing celebratory or supportive content about the attack were reported to the UK’s counterterror police.

Among the examples cited in the report was a post showing the aftermath of the attack, captioned: “Allah is the greatest and praise to Allah.” Another post, featuring an image of one of the two Bondi gunmen, warned of “the coming years of art and hell” and included explicit praise for an ISIS leader.

Australian authorities later recovered a homemade Islamic State flag from a vehicle used by suspects Sajid and Naveed Akram during the attack.

Antisemitism is currently at record levels in multiple Western countries, with Jewish communities increasingly warning that online platforms are serving as accelerants for real-world violence.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, told The Guardian that it was in the process of removing the offending content and that several posts had already been taken down.

“The content was removed for violating our policies around dangerous organizations and individuals,” a Meta spokesperson said.

CST policy director Dave Rich rejected the response as inadequate, describing the scale of extremist material on the platform as alarming.

“The sheer volume of IS-supporting accounts promoting terrorist content on Facebook is deeply alarming, and the posts celebrating the Bondi terrorist attack are utterly nauseating,” Rich said. “Yet again, social media companies are incapable of meeting even their most basic responsibilities and are putting all of us in danger as a result.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)