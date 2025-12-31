Zohran Mamdani to Be Sworn In as New York City Mayor With Dual Ceremonies

Zohran Mamdani will become mayor of New York City as the clock ticks over into 2026 — but the celebrations are set to last through New Year’s Day.

The Democrat’s team is planning two separate swearing-in ceremonies Thursday — a small, private one with his family in an old subway station around midnight, followed by a large event in the afternoon that will include a public block party outside City Hall.

As a new mayor’s term begins immediately with the new year, it has been customary for the city’s incoming leaders to hold two events. Departing Mayor Eric Adams held his initial swearing-in at Times Square shortly after the famous ball drop, while Adams’ predecessor Bill de Blasio took his first oath at home in Brooklyn.

For his part, Mamdani will take his initial oath at the former City Hall subway station in Manhattan — one of the city’s original stops on its subterranean transit system, known for its tiled arches and vaulted ceilings.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a political ally and notable foe of President Donald Trump, will administer the oath of office.

The old City Hall stop was designed as the flagship station of the city’s first subway line but was decommissioned in 1945. These days, outside of occasional guided historical tours, locals can usually only catch a glimpse of it by staying on the 6 train after its last stop downtown when it turns around to head north.

The decision to be sworn in at the former City Hall subway station reflected his “commitment to the working people who keep our city running every day,” his office said.

Mamdani said the station represents an era when New York invested in infrastructure meant to improve people’s lives, an ambition he said his administration aims to carry forward.

On Thursday afternoon Mamdani will be sworn in again, this time by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of his political heroes, on the steps of City Hall in a ceremony. It’s scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. with opening remarks from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another political ally and a fellow New Yorker.

In both ceremonies Mamdani, who will be the city’s first Muslim mayor, will place his hand on Qurans as he takes the oath of office, marking the first time a New York mayor has used Islam’s holy text to be sworn in.

Mamdani’s transition formed an inaugural committee that includes actor John Turturro, playwright Cole Escola and writer Colson Whitehead, as well as advocates, small business owners and campaign workers who the incoming mayor’s office says have “provided perspective, guidance, and cultural sensibility” for the ceremony.

The public swearing-in will be accompanied by a block party along a stretch of Broadway leading up to City Hall. Mamdani’s office expects thousands of people to attend and says there will be performances, music and interfaith elements.

In drawing attention to mayoral history, Mamdani’s election also ended up illuminating a record-keeping glitch. A city archivist concluded that Mamdani appears to be the 112th mayor, not the 111th, as had been thought before historians flagged an oversight concerning a 17th-century mayor who served twice.

Mamdani has spent the past weeks staffing up his incoming government and made a series of key appointments as recently as Wednesday, hours before his swearing-in.

(AP)