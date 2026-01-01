VIDEO ROUNDUP: NYC Mayor Mamdani Sworn In On Quran By Socialist Bernie Sanders

Zohran Mamdani became mayor of New York City on Thursday, taking over one of the most unrelenting jobs in American politics with a promise to transform government on behalf of the city’s striving, struggling working class.

Mamdani, a Democrat, was sworn in at a decommissioned subway station below City Hall just after midnight, placing his hand on a Quran as he took his oath as the city’s first Muslim mayor.

“Beginning today, we will govern expansively and audaciously. We may not always succeed, but never will we be accused of lacking the courage to try,” Mamdani told a cheering crowd.

“To those who insist that the era of big government is over, hear me when I say this: No longer will City Hall hesitate to use its power to improve New Yorkers’ lives,” he said.

Before administering the oath, Sanders told the crowd that most of the things Mamdani wants to do — including raising taxes on the rich — aren’t radical at all.

“In the richest country in the history of the world, making sure that people can live in affordable housing is not radical,” he told the crowd. “It is the right and decent thing to do.”

BERNIE SANDERS: “Free bus transportation is not radical.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani: “I was elected as a Democratic Socialist, and I will govern as a Democratic Socialist! I will not abandon my principles for fear of being deemed radical”.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Zohran Mamdani draws loud cheers after mentioning “Palestinian New Yorkers in Bay Ridge who will no longer have to contend with a politics that speaks of universalism and then makes them the exception.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

MAMDANI: “While only action can change minds, I promise you this; If you are a New Yorker, I am your Mayor. Regardless of whether we agree, I will protect you.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Zohran Mamdani declares on day one “I was elected as a Democratic Socialist, and I will govern as a Democratic Socialist.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

MAYOR MAMDANI: “We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

AOC delivers the opening remarks at the public inauguration ceremony for New York City Mayor Zoran Mamdani.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Chants of “Free Free Palestine” break out at Mamdani inauguration, while another woman is on live TV demanding Mamdani keep to his campaign promise to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu if he visits NYC.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Bernie Sanders swears in Communist Zohran Mamdani as mayor using the Quran.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)