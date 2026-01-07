Sen. Lindsey Graham Warns Iran: Kill Protesters and Trump Will Kill Khamenei [VIDEO]

Senator Lindsey Graham warned on Tuesday that if Donald Trump’s administration determines that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei continues lethal repression of demonstrators, the president could order a direct strike against him.

Graham, a Republican from South Carolina and close ally of Trump, made the remarks on Fox News, urging Tehran’s clerical leadership to “take Trump seriously” as nationwide unrest enters its eleventh day. “If you keep killing your people who are demanding a better life, Donald J. Trump is going to kill you,” Graham said, directly addressing Iran’s leadership in the interview.

Graham also invoked the U.S. operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, describing it as an example of American resolve and suggesting Tehran should view that action as a cautionary precedent.

The threat comes as widespread protests continue to sweep the Islamic Republic, driven by economic hardship, high inflation and public anger over political repression. Rights groups report that at least 34 protesters have been killed and thousands arrested as demonstrators have taken to the streets in multiple cities.

Trump has in recent days threatened unspecified U.S. action if Iranian security forces kill demonstrators. Tehran has denounced such statements as interference in internal affairs. Iranian officials have previously indicated that threats of foreign intervention are seen as attempts to stoke unrest and weaken the government.

