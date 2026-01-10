IDF Plans Possible Gaza Offensive In March, Awaiting U.S. Approval

According to a report in The Times of Israel, the IDF has drawn up plans for a possible renewed Gaza operation in March, including a Gaza City offensive to push the Yellow Line westward and expand Israeli control.

* An Arab diplomat said the plan would require U.S. approval, as Washington is still trying to advance the ceasefire toward Hamas’s disarmament.

* The diplomat said Netanyahu does not believe Hamas will be disarmed through the ceasefire and has ordered the IDF to prepare a contingency plan.