Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes and Andrew Tate Spark Outrage After Filmed Glorifying Hitler at Miami Nightclub

Outrage erupted this week after vile online influencers — led by neo-Nazi antisemite Nick Fuentes and Andrew Tate — were filmed celebrating Adolf Hitler while blasting Kanye West’s widely condemned Nazi-themed song “Heil Hitler.”

Footage circulating on social media shows Fuentes, Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan Tate, and several other extremist-linked influencers partying on a bus en route to a Miami nightclub while loudly playing the song, which has been banned in Germany and removed or restricted by major U.S. music platforms due to its explicit glorification of Nazism.

The group was later filmed inside the Vendôme nightclub in Miami, where they reportedly persuaded the DJ to play the song again during bottle service. Videos appear to show several individuals singing along and raising their arms in apparent Nazi salutes.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, who is Jewish, issued a strong condemnation of the incident.

“I am deeply disturbed and disgusted by these videos of twisted individuals glorifying Hitler and the murder of millions,” Meiner said. He noted that members of his grandparents’ family were murdered in the Nazi genocide. “These ‘influencers’ who spread hate should never have been welcomed into this club or allowed to play a song with ‘Heil Hitler’ lyrics that has been universally condemned.”

The Vendôme nightclub also condemned the incident, calling it “deeply offensive and unacceptable.”

“We want to be unequivocally clear: Vendôme and our hospitality group do not condone antisemitism, hate speech, or prejudice of any kind,” the club said in a statement. “These values are fundamentally opposed to who we are and the environments we strive to create.”

The club said it is conducting an internal review to determine how the song was played and vowed to take immediate action against those responsible. Vendôme added that its ownership and leadership include partners from diverse backgrounds and faiths, including members of the Jewish community, and said it was “deeply disturbed by the harm caused by this incident and the circulation of this footage.”

Fuentes, a well-known neo-Nazi antisemite who has repeatedly praised Hitler and trafficked in Holocaust denial, has long been condemned by Jewish and civil rights organizations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)