MYSTERY: Report Claims US Navy Base Has Stored “Unknown-Origin” Craft for Decades

A little-known U.S. Navy base on the Chesapeake Bay may have played a far more extraordinary role than previously understood, according to a new report that claims an unidentified craft of “unknown origin” has been secretly stored and studied there for decades as part of classified military programs.

The base, Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland—commonly known as Pax River—is alleged to have housed an “exotic vehicle” possibly dating back to the 1950s, according to anonymous sources tied to Naval Air Systems Command, which is headquartered at the installation. Those sources told the Liberation Times that certain programs at Pax River have long been involved in analyzing and attempting to exploit technology recovered from non-human craft.

NAVAIR is one of the most technically advanced arms of the U.S. Navy, responsible for the design, testing, procurement, and sustainment of naval and Marine Corps aircraft and weapons systems. That mandate has made Pax River a hub for experimental and cutting-edge projects, fueling speculation that it could also serve as a secure site for highly sensitive materials.

According to the sources, interest in whatever is being kept at Pax River has not been limited to the United States. They claimed that surveillance activity near the base has increased in recent years, involving both advanced foreign drones—allegedly linked to China—and unidentified aerial phenomena described as non-human in origin. This activity, they said, has moved closer to land and closer to the base itself.

The claims could not be independently verified. However, they echo sworn testimony given to Congress by Luis Elizondo, a former senior intelligence official who led the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP). In written testimony, Elizondo stated that a specially constructed hangar had been built at Pax River specifically to facilitate the transfer of extraterrestrial materials.

Elizondo described a plan in which the hangar would be used to move recovered non-human technology via air and river transport, with defense contractor Lockheed Martin allegedly involved in transferring materials to Bigelow Aerospace for further analysis. Bigelow Aerospace has since gone dormant, laying off its workforce in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Elizondo asserted that the facility was built for such transfers, anonymous sources told Liberation Times that no materials were ultimately moved through Pax River after a former CIA director of science and technology intervened to block private-sector access.

Elizondo, who has been a whistleblower since 2017, testified under oath in 2024 to Congress that the U.S. government maintains secret crash-recovery programs and has successfully reverse-engineered aspects of recovered non-human technology. He said that such materials have been stored at multiple secure locations, including Pax River.

The Maryland base has been home since 1992 to the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, which conducts research, development, testing, and evaluation of advanced aircraft and weapons systems—work that routinely involves classified and experimental technologies.

Despite these claims, the U.S. military has repeatedly stated that it possesses no confirmed physical evidence of extraterrestrial craft. Still, a growing number of former government officials and scientists have publicly challenged that position.

Last year, physicist and engineer Hal Puthoff said on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that the U.S. military has recovered more than ten unidentified craft since the Roswell incident in the 1940s. While offering no evidence, Puthoff suggested that some of the recovered vehicles may have been intact and intentionally provided to humanity.

The renewed attention on Pax River comes amid lingering questions over the unexplained wave of large, silent drones that were reported across New Jersey and other parts of the East Coast beginning in November 2024. The sightings—many near sensitive military installations—continued into early 2025 and sparked widespread public concern.

Witnesses described the objects as car-sized, noiseless, and capable of hovering over residential neighborhoods for extended periods. Their origin and purpose were never publicly clarified. An unnamed private firm later claimed responsibility in off-the-record remarks at an Army summit in 2025, saying the drones were part of classified testing of advanced aerial systems.

Whether those systems were entirely human-made—or derived from something more exotic—remains unanswered.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)