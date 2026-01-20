“No Brainer”: Sean Hannity Urges Giving Every Greenland Resident $100,000 In Push To Buy It

On his Monday night show, conservative commentator Sean Hannity floated the idea that the United States should offer $100,000 to every resident of Greenland as part of President Donald Trump’s push to bring the vast Arctic territory under U.S. control — a proposal that would cost roughly $5.6 billion based on Greenland’s population of about 56,000.

The suggestion mirrors internal deliberations already circulating inside the administration. Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Trump officials have discussed direct payments to Greenlanders ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per person as a way to pry the semi-autonomous Danish territory away from Copenhagen.

“Donald Trump’s forever in a state of negotiation,” Hannity said during an interview with Eric Schmitt. “Everything’s negotiable. A hundred thousand dollars for every person in Greenland — on average making 60 grand a year — Denmark’s not exactly been generous to them.”

Hannity argued that Denmark lacks the capacity or will to develop Greenland’s vast mineral and energy resources, contending that U.S. ownership would “enrich every person in Greenland.” He also invoked one of the darkest chapters in Denmark’s colonial history, referencing the forced sterilization of Greenlandic women during the 1960s and 1970s.

“I don’t know. Seems like a no-brainer to me,” Hannity said.

Schmitt, a close Trump ally, embraced the idea and signaled that the proposal aligns with the president’s thinking.

“This is very top of mind for him,” Schmitt said. “This is something that he’s very serious about, and I am glad he is.”

The senator went further, urging European leaders to abandon what he described as misplaced pride and accept American dominance over the Arctic island.

“They need to understand the United States of America is the only country on the planet that can protect Greenland and the NATO alliance by acquiring Greenland,” Schmitt said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)