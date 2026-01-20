Advertise
BORO PARK: Shomrim Warns of Organized Auto Thieves Using Key-Cloning Technology as Multiple Cars Are Stolen Overnight

At least five vehicles were reported stolen overnight in Boro Park, according to Boro Park Shomrim, as part of what appears to be a coordinated auto theft operation. Sources tell YWN that the vehicles were not taken due to owners leaving keys inside. Instead, suspects are believed to be using electronic devices capable of quickly copying or programming car keys after gaining access to the vehicle.

The thefts have primarily targeted Honda and Toyota models, though Shomrim stresses that no vehicle should be considered completely safe. In several incidents, suspects smashed a window, created a new key on the spot, and drove off within minutes.

Boro Park Shomrim is urging residents to take preventative measures to reduce the risk of theft. Recommendations include parking targeted vehicles behind another car in a driveway when possible, ensuring factory-installed tracking systems are activated, and adding secondary tracking devices such as AirTags or Tile trackers. While no security measure is foolproof, added layers can help deter thieves.

Anyone who sees the stolen vehicles or has information is urged not to approach and to immediately call 911 and Boro Park Shomrim at 718-871-6666.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

