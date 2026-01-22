Advertise
HATER ARRESTED: Suspect Arrested After Sickening Swastika Vandalism At Boro Park Playground

One of the suspects responsible for painting more than 57 swastikas across walkways and playground equipment at a park on 18th Avenue and 56th Street in Boro Park has been arrested, authorities confirmed.

The arrest was made through a joint effort by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force and Boro Park Shomrim, following an investigation into the disturbing antisemitic vandalism that shocked the local community.

Officials say the suspect is believed to be linked to the widespread graffiti found throughout the park, including on areas frequented by children.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to identify and locate any additional suspects involved in the incident.

Boro Park Shomrim and Chaverim volunteers removing the disgusting antisemitic graffiti from the Park on 18 Ave and 56 Street where a shocking 57 swastikas were painted overnight.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

