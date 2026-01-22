Winter Storm Fern Threatens 200 Million People Across 35 States, Triggers Emergency Declarations

A sprawling winter storm barreling toward more than 35 states is prompting emergency declarations and heightened warnings, as forecasters project heavy snow, ice and extreme cold for more than 200 million people from Friday through early next week.

Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina moved first, issuing preemptive emergency declarations after the National Weather Service warned that “nearly everyone east of the Rockies” will be affected by snow, ice or dangerous cold.

The system — dubbed Winter Storm Fern — is expected to stretch more than 2,000 miles, tracking from the Southwest through Texas and Oklahoma, across the South and Tennessee Valley, and toward the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The New York region is expected to see impacts beginning late Saturday, with at least six inches of snow and what forecasters called “considerable disruption to transportation and daily life” from Sunday through Monday. New York City could receive more than a foot of snow — potentially the heaviest snowfall since February 2021.

“Extreme cold poses a huge risk — it is crucial that New Yorkers take steps to prepare ahead of time to make sure they can stay safe,” said Kathy Hochul, urging residents to stock supplies and monitor forecasts.

Wind chills are expected to dip below zero Friday night and remain dangerously cold into next week. Meteorologists warned that Arctic air trailing the storm could freeze snow and ice in place, prolonging power outages and paralyzing travel for days.

In Texas, Greg Abbott activated emergency resources as snow and ice threaten hazardous travel in north and central parts of the state.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein declared a state of emergency, warning residents to prepare for potential power outages. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster followed suit, mobilizing the National Guard and coordinating state and local response efforts.

Other states are taking precautionary steps.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of preparedness, directing agencies to coordinate for potential impacts. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp urged residents to stock up on food and fuel and be ready for outages.

Forecasters warned that some areas of the eastern U.S. could see one to two feet of snow, with major air travel hubs — including Dallas, Atlanta, Memphis and Charlotte — likely to be disrupted.

Extreme cold in the Midwest and Northern Plains could also damage trees and raise the risk of hypothermia, prompting officials to urge residents to limit time outdoors as the storm unfolds.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)