🚨 THE LATEST: Monster Winter Storm Set to Slam Tri-State Area, Up to 16 Inches of Snow Forecast

A massive winter storm is expected to sweep across large portions of the United States through the weekend, bringing the potential for up to 16 inches of snow in the New York City area and causing major disruptions nationwide.

Meteorologists say the storm could rank among the most significant snow events in recent years for the tri-state region. The last time Central Park recorded more than a foot of snow was in early February 2021, when over 17 inches fell.

As of Thursday morning, forecasts are calling for a widespread 8 to 16 inches of snow across much of the region, including New York City, the Hudson Valley, nearly all of New Jersey, and parts of Connecticut. Coastal areas may see slightly reduced totals due to periods of sleet and freezing rain mixing with the snow.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, facing what is shaping up to be the first major weather test of his administration, said the city is preparing for between 3 and 12 inches of snow. Citywide pre-snow treatment is scheduled to begin Friday to reduce ice and snow accumulation, while 2,000 sanitation workers will begin 12-hour shifts starting Saturday.

Mamdani said 700 salt spreaders will be deployed across the city, covering every street, and emphasized that plowing will begin as soon as snow becomes heavy enough to require it. A Code Blue remains in effect due to the cold, with outreach teams working to assist vulnerable populations.

Ahead of the storm, another Arctic blast is expected to hit the region. After a brief warmup on Thursday, frigid temperatures will return Friday night, setting the stage for ideal snow conditions.

Wind chills in the single digits are expected through Saturday and Sunday, with overnight conditions potentially feeling below zero.

Forecasters say the storm’s exact track and snowfall totals will become clearer as the event approaches and more detailed atmospheric data becomes available.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

