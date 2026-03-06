Report: Russia Supplying Iran With Intelligence on U.S. Military Positions in Middle East

Russia has been assisting Iran during the ongoing war with the United States and Israel by providing intelligence on the locations of American military assets in the Middle East, according to a report published Friday by The Washington Post.

Citing U.S. officials familiar with the matter, the report said Moscow has shared information on U.S. warships, aircraft, and other military positions since the opening strikes against Iran began last Saturday.

The intelligence reportedly includes the locations of several American military assets operating across the region, potentially helping Tehran track U.S. movements as the conflict intensifies.

Officials quoted in the report said it remains unclear how precise or reliable the information provided by Russia has been. Still, one source described Moscow’s effort as “pretty comprehensive.”

The alleged intelligence-sharing underscores the growing strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran, which has strengthened significantly in recent years.

Russia and Iran signed a strategic partnership agreement in January 2025, expanding cooperation in areas including military coordination and defense collaboration. The two countries have already worked closely on weapons development and drone production, and Western governments have long warned that their relationship could evolve into deeper military coordination.

If confirmed, the intelligence assistance would mark one of the most direct forms of Russian involvement in the current conflict.

The report comes just days after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth publicly dismissed Russia as a major factor in the war. Speaking earlier this week, Hegseth said Russia was “not really a factor” in the fighting between U.S.-Israeli forces and Iran.

The Washington Post report suggests Moscow may nonetheless be playing a behind-the-scenes role, potentially complicating the strategic landscape as the war expands across the region.

U.S. officials have not publicly commented on the report, and it remains unclear what steps Washington may take in response if the intelligence-sharing is confirmed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)