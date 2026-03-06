Advertise
British Police Arrest 4 Iranian Spies Accused of Targeting London’s Jewish Community

British counterterrorism police have arrested four men suspected of spying for Iran following an investigation into alleged surveillance of locations and individuals connected to London’s Jewish community. The arrests were carried out in Barnet, north London, and the nearby town of Watford, authorities said, as part of a long-running probe led by the Metropolitan Police’s counterterrorism unit.

Detectives said one of the suspects is an Iranian national, while three others hold dual British-Iranian citizenship. All four men are currently in custody as investigators examine suspected intelligence-gathering activities linked to Tehran.

Police said the suspects range in age from 22 to 55 years old.

In a statement, Metropolitan Police Commander Helen Flanagan said the arrests stem from an extensive investigation into suspected espionage operations. “These arrests are part of a long-running investigation,” Flanagan said.

Authorities also detained six additional men on suspicion of assisting an offender, though it was not immediately clear what role they allegedly played.

The arrests come amid mounting warnings from British lawmakers and intelligence agencies about the threat posed by Iranian espionage and influence operations inside the United Kingdom.

Security officials have increasingly raised alarms about Tehran-linked networks monitoring or targeting Jewish institutions, dissidents, and critics of the Iranian government.

Officials in other countries have voiced similar concerns. Australia recently linked a series of antisemitic attacks to actors connected to Tehran, highlighting what Western governments say is a growing pattern of Iranian-linked activity abroad.

British authorities have not yet released details about which specific locations or individuals were allegedly surveilled, and the investigation remains ongoing.

