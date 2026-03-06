Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israel Destroys Khamenei’s Underground War Bunker in Massive Airstrike on Tehran Leadership Complex

Israel’s Air Force launched a massive strike on Tehran early Friday, destroying the underground emergency bunker of Iran’s former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to the IDF, around 50 Israeli fighter jets dropped roughly 100 bombs on the heavily fortified site, which was buried beneath Iran’s sprawling “leadership complex” in the Iranian capital.

“The underground bunker was built beneath the compound and was a secure emergency asset for managing the war by the leader,” the IDF said in a statement. “He was eliminated before he managed to use it.”

The bunker was located beneath a network of buildings spanning multiple streets in central Tehran and included numerous entry points and meeting chambers used by senior figures in Iran’s leadership.

Despite Khamenei’s death in a strike at the beginning of the conflict, Israeli officials said the complex continued to serve as an operational hub for senior members of the Iranian government and military leadership.

Israeli officials said the strike was made possible by years of intelligence gathering conducted by elite military intelligence units. The IDF said Unit 8200, Israel’s signals intelligence branch, and Unit 9900, which specializes in geospatial and visual intelligence, spent years mapping the compound and the underground infrastructure beneath it.
That intelligence allowed Israeli forces to conduct a “precise strike” on the buried bunker.

The bombing marks the latest in a series of attacks on the heavily guarded leadership complex during the escalating war between Israel, the United States, and Iran.

In the opening strike of the war last Shabbos, Israeli forces killed Khamenei at his compound inside the leadership complex, delivering a shock blow to the Iranian regime. In a separate strike nearby, Israeli aircraft killed eight senior Iranian officials.

Earlier this week, Israeli forces again struck the area, hitting several additional buildings within the compound, including Iran’s presidential bureau and the headquarters of the Supreme National Security Council, which serves as one of the regime’s most powerful strategic decision-making bodies.

Friday’s operation appears to have focused specifically on eliminating the underground command infrastructure that could have allowed Iranian leadership figures to continue directing the war from a protected location beneath Tehran.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

CLOWN CAR: Candace Owens Backs Tucker Carlson’s Chabad Conspiracy, Claims Jews Are “Digging Tunnels” And “Taking Over Towns”

60 Bnei Brak Residents Evacuated From Homes Damaged By Missile Shrapnel

COMPLETELY NUTS: Antisemite Tucker Carlson BLAMES CHABAD For Iran War! Says Plan To Build Bais Hamikdash!

Iran Threatens To Attack Dimona Nuclear Site If US & Israel Try To Topple Regime

WILD FOOTAGE: Historic Dogfight Over Tehran: Israeli F-35 Shoots Down Iranian Fighter Jet

Sri Lanka Recovers 87 Dead Iranian Soldiers From “Prize Warship” Sunk Off Its Coast By US Submarine

Iranian Bombers Two Minutes From Hitting U.S. Base In Qatar Before Being Shot Down By Qatari F-15s

Health Ministry: 199 Injured In Past 24 Hours As Total Since Start Of Fighting Reaches 1,473

🚨 Israel Preparing To Reopen Airspace For Outbound Flights Sunday As Rescue Flights Begin Landing

Israel Reveals “Extraordinary Missions” in Iran as Air Force Commander Hints at Elite Commandos on the Ground