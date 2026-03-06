Israel Destroys Khamenei’s Underground War Bunker in Massive Airstrike on Tehran Leadership Complex

Israel’s Air Force launched a massive strike on Tehran early Friday, destroying the underground emergency bunker of Iran’s former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to the IDF, around 50 Israeli fighter jets dropped roughly 100 bombs on the heavily fortified site, which was buried beneath Iran’s sprawling “leadership complex” in the Iranian capital.

“The underground bunker was built beneath the compound and was a secure emergency asset for managing the war by the leader,” the IDF said in a statement. “He was eliminated before he managed to use it.”

The bunker was located beneath a network of buildings spanning multiple streets in central Tehran and included numerous entry points and meeting chambers used by senior figures in Iran’s leadership.

Despite Khamenei’s death in a strike at the beginning of the conflict, Israeli officials said the complex continued to serve as an operational hub for senior members of the Iranian government and military leadership.

Israeli officials said the strike was made possible by years of intelligence gathering conducted by elite military intelligence units. The IDF said Unit 8200, Israel’s signals intelligence branch, and Unit 9900, which specializes in geospatial and visual intelligence, spent years mapping the compound and the underground infrastructure beneath it.

That intelligence allowed Israeli forces to conduct a “precise strike” on the buried bunker.

The bombing marks the latest in a series of attacks on the heavily guarded leadership complex during the escalating war between Israel, the United States, and Iran.

In the opening strike of the war last Shabbos, Israeli forces killed Khamenei at his compound inside the leadership complex, delivering a shock blow to the Iranian regime. In a separate strike nearby, Israeli aircraft killed eight senior Iranian officials.

Earlier this week, Israeli forces again struck the area, hitting several additional buildings within the compound, including Iran’s presidential bureau and the headquarters of the Supreme National Security Council, which serves as one of the regime’s most powerful strategic decision-making bodies.

Friday’s operation appears to have focused specifically on eliminating the underground command infrastructure that could have allowed Iranian leadership figures to continue directing the war from a protected location beneath Tehran.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)