Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Missile Fire From Iran Drops Sharply, Down From 90 Per Day To 20

Iranian surface-to-surface missiles are pictured in front of an Iran flag at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) National Aerospace Park in western Tehran, October 11, 2023. The IRGC National Aerospace Park, showcasing the achievements of the IRGC Aerospace Force, was inaugurated on September 27, 2020, by IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami and IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh. In February, the IRGC Aerospace Force commander announced Iran's expertise in guiding solid-propellant missiles beyond the Earth's atmosphere. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Military officials say Iran is now launching around 20 ballistic missiles per day at Israel, a sharp drop from the roughly 90 missiles fired on the first day of the war last Saturday.

• Sunday: about 60 missiles launched
• Monday–Thursday: about 20 missiles per day, fired in several small salvos

According to the IDF, more than 300 Iranian ballistic missile launchers — roughly 60% of Iran’s arsenal — have been destroyed since the start of the conflict.

Meanwhile, U.S. CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper said Iran’s missile attacks have decreased by about 90% compared to the first day of the war.

Iranian media claims that around 500 ballistic missiles have been fired overall, including launches targeting other countries in the region.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

CLOWN CAR: Candace Owens Backs Tucker Carlson’s Chabad Conspiracy, Claims Jews Are “Digging Tunnels” And “Taking Over Towns”

60 Bnei Brak Residents Evacuated From Homes Damaged By Missile Shrapnel

COMPLETELY NUTS: Antisemite Tucker Carlson BLAMES CHABAD For Iran War! Says Plan To Build Bais Hamikdash!

Iran Threatens To Attack Dimona Nuclear Site If US & Israel Try To Topple Regime

WILD FOOTAGE: Historic Dogfight Over Tehran: Israeli F-35 Shoots Down Iranian Fighter Jet

Sri Lanka Recovers 87 Dead Iranian Soldiers From “Prize Warship” Sunk Off Its Coast By US Submarine

Iranian Bombers Two Minutes From Hitting U.S. Base In Qatar Before Being Shot Down By Qatari F-15s

Health Ministry: 199 Injured In Past 24 Hours As Total Since Start Of Fighting Reaches 1,473

🚨 Israel Preparing To Reopen Airspace For Outbound Flights Sunday As Rescue Flights Begin Landing

Israel Reveals “Extraordinary Missions” in Iran as Air Force Commander Hints at Elite Commandos on the Ground