Missile Fire From Iran Drops Sharply, Down From 90 Per Day To 20

Military officials say Iran is now launching around 20 ballistic missiles per day at Israel, a sharp drop from the roughly 90 missiles fired on the first day of the war last Saturday.

• Sunday: about 60 missiles launched

• Monday–Thursday: about 20 missiles per day, fired in several small salvos

According to the IDF, more than 300 Iranian ballistic missile launchers — roughly 60% of Iran’s arsenal — have been destroyed since the start of the conflict.

Meanwhile, U.S. CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper said Iran’s missile attacks have decreased by about 90% compared to the first day of the war.

Iranian media claims that around 500 ballistic missiles have been fired overall, including launches targeting other countries in the region.