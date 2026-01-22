President Trump Appears With Bruised Hands at Davos, Fueling New Health Questions

President Donald Trump unveiled his new “Board of Peace” at the World Economic Forum on Thursday, but the rollout was overshadowed by visible bruising on both of his hands — a recurring issue that has fueled renewed questions of the 79-year-old president’s health as he pushes a high-profile global initiative.

Standing before world leaders in Davos, Switzerland, Trump held up a signed founding charter for the new body, revealing a noticeable dark bruise on his right hand and an even darker mark on his left. The marks were partially obscured during his remarks by a lectern, but were clearly visible during the signing ceremony and onstage photo-ops.

The president’s physical appearance again became a subplot to the policy announcement. For nearly a year, Trump has appeared in public with unexplained bruising on his hands, sometimes partially concealed with makeup. The White House has previously attributed the marks to frequent hand-shaking and Trump’s use of aspirin, which can increase bruising.

On Thursday, however, bruising was visible on both hands — including his left, which aides have said he does not typically use for handshakes — renewing questions about whether the explanations fully account for the severity of the marks.

Trump has acknowledged in interviews that he takes aspirin as a blood thinner for chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that can cause swelling in the legs and ankles. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, he said he takes more aspirin than his doctors recommend for “cardiac prevention.” During the same interview, Trump said his hands are so fragile that they can bleed easily, recounting an incident in which Attorney General Pam Bondi nicked him with a ring during a high-five at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

“I have makeup that’s, you know, easy to put on,” Trump said in that interview, referring to covering up hand injuries. “Takes about 10 seconds.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)