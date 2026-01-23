BD”E: Petirah Of Harav Yaakov Yosef Rottenberg Zt”l, Kosoner Rebbe of 9th Ave. in Boro Park

Boro Park Scoop regrets to inform you of the petira of HaRav Yaakov Yosef Rottenberg, the Kosoner Rebbe of 9th Avenue in Boro Park, zt”l. He was niftar Friday morning at the age of 78 at Maimonides Medical Center following an illness.

The Rebbe was a revered leader known for his dedication to his kehillah and his lasting impact on countless talmidim and community members.

The Levaya will take place at the Kosener Beis HaMedrish 906 50th Street at 12:00PM followed by the kevurah at Har Shalom Beis HaChaim in Airmont (Monsey).

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)