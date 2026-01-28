INCREDIBLE: Birchas Hamazon Saves Jewish Man’s Life As Car Crashes Into His Home

A young baal teshuva in Sunnyvale, California, was miraculously spared when a car crashed directly into his living room — just feet from where he had been sitting and bentching.

The young man had recently become a baal teshuva and works at Google. He rents a townhouse in Sunnyvale and frequently comes to nearby Palo Alto for Shabbos.

On Sunday morning, the man was sitting in his living room eating breakfast. After finishing his meal, he began bentching. While he was still bentching, he suddenly heard a loud screeching noise outside.

However, because he was in the middle of bentching, he did not immediately get up.

Moments later, a car crashed straight through the wall of his living room.

What had happened is that a woman driving a Tesla in self-driving mode mistakenly turned into the wrong driveway. She panicked, pressed the gas instead of the brake, struck a tree, and then plowed directly into the townhouse, smashing through the wall and striking both a gas line and electrical piping.

The living room was filled with rubble and debris. Walls were destroyed. Pipes were damaged. The destruction was extensive.

Yet the chair where Ovadia was sitting was left completely untouched.

Realizing what had happened, the man quickly finished bentching and ran out through the back of the house to safety.

His mother shared that she had felt a strong sense of unease the day before the incident, feeling that something was going to happen to her son, though she did not know what.

Even more striking, just twenty minutes before the crash, she was scrolling on her phone when a message suddenly appeared telling her to stop scrolling and daven. She immediately began saying Tehillim for her son.

The woman driving the Tesla was hospitalized with minor injuries.

