-40 POINTS: Independents Abandoning Trump As Approval Craters To New Record Low

President Donald Trump’s standing with independent voters has dropped to its lowest level across both of his terms in office, according to the latest Economist/YouGov poll, reflecting growing political pressure tied to economic concerns and scrutiny of his administration’s immigration enforcement policies.

The survey, conducted Jan. 23–26, shows Trump’s net job approval among independents at negative 40 percentage points, with 27 percent approving and 67 percent disapproving. That marks a sharp decline from the previous week, when his net approval among independents stood at negative 31 points, and from earlier this month, when it was negative 28.

Pollsters cautioned that “it’s too early to say how much this drop reflects a long-term decline in approval among Independents and how much is weekly survey variation.”

Trump continues to maintain strong support within his party. Among Republicans, his net approval is positive 72 percentage points, with 85 percent approving and 13 percent disapproving. Among Democrats, his net approval is negative 86 points, with 6 percent approving and 92 percent disapproving.

The results come amid growing attention on the economy and renewed scrutiny of federal immigration enforcement following fatal shootings involving immigration officers in Minneapolis. Two U.S. citizens have been killed in recent weeks, incidents that have drawn bipartisan concern and intensified criticism of the administration’s crackdown.

The most recent shooting occurred during the polling period and has prompted increased public and political debate over the scope and conduct of immigration enforcement operations, particularly in Minnesota. Other recent national surveys have also shown declining approval of Trump’s handling of immigration and rising concern about federal enforcement tactics.

The Economist/YouGov poll surveyed 1,684 U.S. citizens and has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)