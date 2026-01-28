HaRav Landau: “One Who Truly Lives A Life Of Torah Lacks Nothing In The World”

HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau delivered a shiur and divrei chizzuk at the Or Elchanan Yeshiva in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening .

HaRav Landau said, “With the permission of the Roshei Yeshiva, I wish to say a few words on inyanei d’yoma (current matters)—matters that are well known, but even what is well known must sometimes be said.”

“We all know that limmud Torah is the most important thing in the world. Nothing takes precedence over Talmud Torah, as the Mishnah says, ‘Talmud Torah k’neged kulam.’ But our duty is to live by this truth—to truly understand that there is nothing as exalted as limmud Torah, that it is the most important matter from every perspective.”

“We must take advantage of every moment, especially in the days of youth, to dedicate ourselves to Torah study and invest all our energy in learning and delving into Torah—not superficially—but with full immersion in understanding the Torah. This is the only way we can be zocheh to an elevated and joyous life, a life of true contentment. One who genuinely lives a life of Torah lacks nothing at all in this world.”

After the shiur, HaRav Landau joined the yeshiva’s Roshei Yeshivos and hundreds of talmidim in a lively dance, singing “Utzu Eitzah VeSufar.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)