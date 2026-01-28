Advertise
NYPD Honors Outgoing Chevra Hatzolah CEO Rabbi Yechiel Kalish for Years of Service

On Tuesday afternoon, NYPD Patrol Borough Brooklyn South Chief Charles Minch, together with NYPD Chief Richie Taylor and local community leaders, presented an award to Rabbi Yechiel Kalish, the outgoing CEO of Chevra Hatzolah.

Rabbi Kalish was recognized for his dedication and leadership over the past five years, during which he oversaw the entire Central Hatzolah network. Under his tenure, emergency response operations were strengthened, and coordination between Hatzolah, New York City Police Department, and other community partners was significantly enhanced.

Officials praised Rabbi Kalish for his unwavering commitment to public safety and his role in fostering strong relationships between volunteer emergency services and law enforcement, benefiting communities across New York City.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

