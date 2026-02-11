Advertise
RARE INCIDENT: FAA Lifts El Paso Flight Restriction After U.S. Disables Mexican Cartel Drones That Breached Airspace

Flights to and from El Paso International Airport resumed Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration abruptly grounded all air traffic over what officials described as a serious security threat involving cartel-operated drones that breached U.S. airspace.

The FAA had issued a temporary flight restriction (TFR) earlier in the day, halting all commercial, cargo, and general aviation traffic. The restriction, originally slated to remain in effect from February 10 at 11:30 p.m. MST through February 20 at 11:30 p.m. MST, was lifted after federal authorities determined the threat had been neutralized.

According to a Trump administration official who spoke to Fox News, the lockdown followed an incursion by “Mexican cartel drones” into U.S. airspace.

“Mexican cartel drones breached US airspace. The Department of War took action to disable the drones. The FAA and DOW have determined there is no threat to commercial travel,” the official said.

Earlier, the FAA cited “special security reasons” for the airspace closure but did not provide additional details.

The airport confirmed the shutdown in a public statement and advised travelers to check directly with their airlines for updated flight information.

The incident marks a rare instance in which federal authorities publicly acknowledged the potential use of force in response to drone activity near a major American airport. During the restriction period, the government warned that it “may use deadly force” against any aircraft found in violation of the restricted airspace.

Operations have since returned to normal, and officials say there is no ongoing threat to commercial travel in the region.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

