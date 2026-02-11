THE BIG MYTH: Autism “Epidemic” Driven by Broader Diagnoses, Not Surge in Severe Cases

For years, headlines and political debates have warned of an “autism epidemic” in the United States, fueling fears about environmental toxins, vaccines, food additives, and prenatal exposures. But a growing body of research suggests that the alarming narrative may be built on a misunderstanding of the data rather than a genuine surge in the disorder.

Writing in the Washington Post, Adam Omary, a psychologist and research fellow at the Cato Institute’s Center for Global Liberty and Prosperity, said the dramatic rise in autism diagnoses reflects changes in how the condition is defined and identified — not an explosion in underlying cases.

The latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that autism prevalence increased fivefold between 2000 and 2022, rising from 67 to 322 cases per 10,000 children. At first glance, the numbers appear startling. But a large study published in December, based on CDC data from nearly 25,000 children, paints a different picture.

Between 2000 and 2016, diagnoses among children with little or no functional impairment surged by 464 percent. At the same time, the prevalence of moderate or severe autism declined by about 20 percent. In other words, most of the growth has come from children with mild traits who function well in daily life.

“If autism were truly increasing because of a new environmental threat,” Omary argues, “we would expect to see rises across all severity levels. That hasn’t happened.”

Experts say evolving diagnostic standards have broadened what qualifies as autism. Over time, the “spectrum” has expanded to include a wider range of social and behavioral traits that once would not have met clinical thresholds.

Some data also comes from parent surveys rather than in-person psychiatric evaluations. Tools such as the Social Responsiveness Scale ask parents to rate behaviors like preferring solitude or struggling to make friends. While these traits can be associated with autism, they are not diagnostic on their own. Yet high scores are sometimes treated as proxies for formal assessments.

This approach, researchers say, inflates prevalence estimates. In 2022, at least 12 percent of suspected cases were based primarily on such surveys.

Advocates of the epidemic narrative, Omary notes, may also be influenced by incentives. Broader definitions can attract more attention, funding, and services, even when children’s psychological profiles have not fundamentally changed.

The trend mirrors patterns seen in attention-deficit disorder, anxiety, and depression, where diagnoses have risen alongside changing cultural norms and heightened awareness. Critics argue that ordinary childhood struggles are increasingly medicalized.

Abigail Shrier, in her book Bad Therapy, describes this shift as part of a wider drift toward overdiagnosis in child psychiatry. Traits that once fell within the range of normal behavior are now more likely to receive clinical labels.

This does not mean that autism and mental health challenges are unimportant, researchers emphasize. Many children and families need real support. But Omary warns that framing autism as a growing environmental crisis distracts from genuine public health threats.

The United States faces serious challenges, including obesity, metabolic disease, and autoimmune disorders, which may indeed be linked to environmental exposures. Mental health among young people also remains a major concern. But applying those concerns to autism, he says, is not supported by evidence.

“When public discourse starts from alarming headlines,” Omary writes, “scientists and policymakers end up searching for causes of a biological phenomenon that doesn’t exist.”

The result is misdirected research, unnecessary fear, and distorted priorities.

In many cases, Omary suggests, today’s “autistic” child resembles the socially awkward, intensely focused student of earlier generations — only now with a formal diagnosis.

Rather than chasing speculative environmental explanations, researchers and policymakers are being urged to focus on consistent, rigorous diagnostic standards and on addressing proven health crises.

“The real challenge,” Omary argues, “is not an autism epidemic, but a culture increasingly inclined to turn normal differences into disorders.”

