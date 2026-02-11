Survey Finds Wide Gap Between Jews and American Public on Severity of Antisemitism

A new nationwide survey by the American Jewish Committee reveals a widening gap between how American Jews and the broader public perceive antisemitism.

The annual poll, released Tuesday, found that nearly half of American Jews — 49 percent — view antisemitism as a “very serious problem,” compared with just 28 percent of Americans overall. The findings suggest that while fear and caution have become part of daily life for many Jews, much of the country remains only dimly aware of the scale of the threat.

“America needs to wake up to the reality of what their Jewish neighbors are experiencing,” said Ted Deutch, chief executive officer of the American Jewish Committee, in an interview with JNS. He warned that rising security measures at synagogues and schools reflect more than isolated concerns.

“When the go-to response is more metal detectors and more bulletproof glass, people are missing how deeply this is affecting our society,” Deutch said.

According to the survey, 31 percent of American Jews say they were targeted by antisemitic incidents in the past year, including verbal abuse, online harassment, vandalism, and physical threats. More than half reported changing their behavior out of fear, avoiding public displays that might identify them as Jewish.

From 2022 to 2025, the number of Jews who said they avoid wearing visible Jewish symbols nearly doubled, rising from 23 percent to 41 percent. An overwhelming 91 percent said they feel less safe following a series of high-profile attacks and attempted attacks in recent months.

“These are not one-off events,” Deutch said, pointing to incidents in the United States and abroad. “They are part of a pattern that we ignore at our peril.”

The survey also highlighted differences within the Jewish community. Orthodox Jews reported the highest levels of targeting, at 54 percent, compared with 33 percent among other denominations. Nearly half of Jews aged 18 to 29 said they had been personally targeted, far higher than among older adults. Jewish women were also more likely than men to report experiencing antisemitism.

Despite heavy investments in security — estimated at more than $765 million annually by Jewish organizations — public understanding remains limited. Thirty percent of Americans said they were unsure what “antisemitism” means or had never heard the term.

That lack of awareness has fueled debate over the effectiveness of public education efforts, including high-profile campaigns aimed at raising awareness.

Deutch said the findings should prompt a national reckoning.

“There are a lot of proud Jews who feel very much at risk,” he said. “That should concern America as a whole. Standing up for the Jewish community should not be optional. It should be automatic.”

