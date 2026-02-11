Six House Republicans Defy Trump To Block His Canada Tariffs Despite Threats Of “Consequences” At Elections

In a vote GOP leadership worked aggressively to block, six House Republicans broke ranks and joined Democrats in backing a measure aimed at effectively repealing President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada — a striking rebuke of what has become the defining economic policy of his second term.

The vote marks a rare moment of open Republican defiance over the president’s ongoing trade war strategy. While Trump continues to maintain a firm grip over the GOP, including in a narrowly divided Congress, the tariff issue has quietly unsettled even some of his loyal allies.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Trump’s legislative team reportedly worked behind the scenes to prevent the Democratic-led measure from advancing. Despite those efforts, six Republicans sided with Democrats, delivering a symbolic — though not yet decisive — challenge to the administration’s trade agenda.

Democrats have also maneuvered to unlock a procedural mechanism that will allow them to force additional votes in the coming weeks, including measures targeting Trump’s tariffs on Mexico and his so-called “liberation day” tariffs.

Around the time of the vote, Trump issued a pointed warning on Truth Social:

“Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries!”

The Senate has already passed a similar measure to cancel the tariffs on Canada. Unlike most legislation, the resolution required only a simple majority to pass rather than the usual 60 votes in the upper chamber.

However, even if the Senate ultimately adopts the same version passed by the House, Trump retains the authority to veto the legislation. The House vote did not reach the two-thirds threshold necessary to override a presidential veto.

For several Republicans, the vote represented more than just a disagreement over trade policy. It also served as an effort to reassert Congress’s constitutional authority over tariffs and trade — powers some lawmakers believe have increasingly shifted toward the executive branch in recent months.

