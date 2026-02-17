Advertise
Teen Armed With Loaded Shotgun Rushes US Capitol, Gets Stopped By Police Before Harm Is Done

An 18-year-old man carrying a loaded shotgun ran toward the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday before being stopped and arrested without incident, according to the head of the United States Capitol Police.

Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the suspect arrived in a white Mercedes SUV shortly after noon, parked near the Capitol complex, and began running toward the building that houses Congress.

Officers quickly confronted the man and ordered him to drop his weapon, Sullivan told reporters. He complied and was taken into custody without resistance. No injuries were reported.

Police said the man was wearing a tactical vest and tactical gloves at the time of the incident. A search of his vehicle uncovered a Kevlar helmet and a gas mask, raising further questions about his intentions. Authorities said the motive remains unclear and is under investigation.

The episode comes less than three months after two National Guard members were killed in an ambush shooting near the White House.

The timing is also sensitive, with Donald Trump scheduled to deliver the annual State of the Union Address at the Capitol next week, an event that draws thousands of and guests and triggers one of the largest security operations of the year.

