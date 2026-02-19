Northeast US Braces for Possible Nor’easter as Forecast Uncertainty Persists

Major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor, including Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston, are preparing for a potential powerful nor’easter this weekend that could bring heavy snow and disruptive conditions to millions across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Forecasters caution, however, that significant uncertainty remains about the storm’s track and intensity.

“While some snow appears to be the most likely outcome, all scenarios remain on the table, from a complete miss that tracks out to sea, to a major nor’easter,” the FOX Forecast Center said Thursday.

Meteorologists are monitoring a system currently moving along the coast of British Columbia that is expected to move into the Lower 48 later this week as part of a broader pattern of storms emerging from the West. Those systems are forecast to bring rounds of rain to the Northeast through the end of the workweek, setting the stage for possible winter weather over the weekend.

As the Canadian-origin system approaches the East Coast, forecasters expect it to track offshore and potentially intensify into a coastal storm by Sunday. Both traditional and artificial intelligence-based forecast models indicate that such a system is likely to develop, but they diverge on its exact path and strength.

Several AI models are signaling the possibility of a significant snow event from Sunday night into Monday. For major impacts to materialize, experts say multiple factors would need to align, including a slow-moving storm track close to the coast and sufficient cold air from Canada.

If any of those elements fail to develop, snow totals could be substantially lower.

“The biggest uncertainties are how quickly the storm strengthens and where it emerges off the East Coast,” forecasters said.

The potential storm comes during what has been one of the most active winter seasons in recent years. Many cities across the Northeast are still dealing with lingering snow from January’s historic winter storm, adding to concerns about travel disruptions and infrastructure strain.

Weather officials say confidence in the forecast should improve as the weekend approaches, and they are urging residents and local governments to monitor updates closely in the coming days.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)