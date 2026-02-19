Baltimore Kehillos Come Together to Talk Aliyah

This past Motzei Shabbos, dozens of families from across the Baltimore community attended a Naava Kodesh Melava Malka to hear and engage in a meaningful discussion about living in Eretz Yisrael.

The event took place in Ohel Moshe’s new hall and was co-hosted by three local kehillos: Congregations Ohel Moshe, Shomrei Emunah, and BJSZ.

The evening was made possible through the generous sponsorship of The Dream Raffle, whose partnership enables Naava Kodesh to bring vital resources and open conversations to the Baltimore community about living in Eretz Yisrael.

The program offered both inspiration and a practical discussion focused on keeping Eretz Yisrael at the forefront of people’s minds and, ultimately, on meriting to one day live there.

Joining from Eretz Yisrael was renowned author and speaker Yonoson Rosenblum, who chaired the panel and spoke about the opportunity to effect positive change on Klal Yisrael by living in Eretz Yisrael. He spoke about the ability to build a meaningful life in Eretz Yisrael with chinuch and parnassah, emphasizing that while challenges exist, they are realistically manageable.

The chashuve panel was comprised of local rabbanim, including Rabbi Moshe Teichman of Ohel Moshe; and Rabbi Shmuel Kimche, Assistant Rabbi of Ohel Moshe. The panel discussed the importance of living in Eretz Yisrael and the ongoing aspiration to strive toward making that goal a reality.

The event highlighted a common drive and hope to live in Eretz Yisroel,’’It was encouraging to see how the pulsing of love for Eretz Yisroel flowed through the hearts of the large audience gathered at the Naava Kodesh event’’, Commented Rabbi Tzvi Teichman.

There was a palpable sense of a common drive and hope to make the dream of Aliyah a reality.

Naava Kodesh presented an honest picture of both the challenges and joys of life in Artzeinu HaKedosha.’’

Rabbi Daniel Rose, Rav of Bnei Jacob Shaarei Zion, shared divrei chizuk, highlighting the deep yearning and chashivos of Eretz Yisrael, ‘’we yearn for Eretz Yisrael not because we are missing something in Baltimore or anywhere else, we yearn for Eretz Yisrael because that’s the place we want to be’’.

Also sharing Divrei chizuk was, Rabbi Binyomin Marwick, Rav of Shomrei Emunah, who noted the strong connection and aspiration Klal Yisrael has for Eretz Yisrael. ‘’We all have a connection to the land, that is where we all belong, that’s where the future is, the destiny of the Jewish people.…Your attitude is, when the right time comes I am going to be on that plane.’’

Joining virtually from Eretz Yisrael was Rav Eli Levy, Menahal of Yeshivas Yesodei Yisrael in Ramat Beit Shemesh, who himself recently made Aliyah from Baltimore. Rav Levy shared insights into day-to-day life in Israel and spoke about the new realities on the ground that are making living in Eretz Yisrael increasingly attainable for frum families. Rav Levy highlighted that ‘’in the past, you had to fit in a specific “box”. Now, a s an American Oleh, you can grow close to Hashem in a way that is unique to Eretz Yisroel while maintaining your unique identity.’’

Dovid Paige, Director of the Naava Kodesh Baltimore Division, directed the evening, remarking:

“Gathering in a room of over 100 people focused on building their future in Eretz Yisroel was a powerful expression of the Baltimore community’s chashivus and deep yearning. We are already hearing thoughtful feedback from members of the kehila and Rabbanim, and I look forward to continuing to work together with community members, leaders, and Rabbanim to help translate the vision into practical, actionable steps.”

Founder and Executive Director of Naava Kodesh, Tzvi Arnstein shared, “When respected rabbanim and entire kehillos lend their voices to the conversation, it tells you something fundamental is changing. Aliyah is reaching new heights within the frum community, and the excitement we witnessed in Baltimore reflects a growing sense that this is our moment. It’s profoundly moving to see Am Yisroel taking real steps toward coming home to Eretz Yisroel.”

About Naava Kodesh

Naava Kodesh is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping English-speaking families build successful, lasting Torah lives in Eretz Yisrael. Through personalized guidance on community and school placement, fully coordinated pilot trips, and a vast network of volunteer mentors across the country, Naava Kodesh has helped countless families navigate their Aliyah journey with clarity and confidence.

