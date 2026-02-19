UNDER CONSTANT ATTACK: Israel Was Top Target For Cyberattacks Of Any Nation In 2025

Israel was the most targeted nation for cyberattacks in 2025, according to a new report released Thursday.

The 2026 Global Threat Analysis Report from Radware found that Israel accounted for 12.2 percent of all claimed cyberattacks last year — the highest share worldwide. The United States followed at 9.4 percent, with Ukraine close behind at 8.9 percent.

The report indicates that government services were the primary target, making up 38.8 percent of all claimed attacks. Analysts said the focus on public institutions suggests an effort by hackers to disrupt state operations and undermine public confidence.

Manufacturing and hospitality were the next most targeted sectors, at 8 percent and 6 percent respectively, reflecting a strategic attempt to inflict both political and economic damage.

One pro-Russian hacking collective, NoName057(16), was identified as the most prolific actor in 2025, with 4,692 claimed attacks. The group’s activity, Radware said, made it “the most prolific hacktivist actor not only in 2025, but in the history of hacktivism.”

Beyond individual actors, the report highlights a sharp rise in overall cyber activity linked to advances in artificial intelligence. Radware recorded a 168 percent year-over-year increase in network-layer attacks in 2025. In the second half of the year alone, the average Radware customer faced more than 25,000 cyberattacks — roughly 139 per day.

“The democratization of cyber offense is no longer a theoretical concern; it is our current reality,” the report warned, citing the spread of generative AI-based attack tools that have lowered barriers to entry. Even relatively inexperienced hackers, it said, now have access to capabilities once limited to nation-states.

The current environment, Radware added, has become “a digital Garden of Eden for threat actors.”

