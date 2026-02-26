“TAX THE JEWS!” Blatantly Antisemitic Chant Breaks Out At San Francisco Mayor’s Political Event

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie denounced a blatantly antisemitic outburst at a political event Wednesday after attendees shifted from chanting “tax the rich” to “tax the Jews.”

The incident occurred during an afternoon gathering in San Francisco that Lurie hosted alongside District Five Supervisor Bilal Mahmood, labor leaders and workers. The event was intended to promote a plan aimed at creating jobs and expanding housing opportunities in the city.

“This was an event I put on with Supervisor Mahmood, labor leaders, and dozens of workers to announce a plan that creates more jobs for those workers and housing for San Franciscans,” Lurie said in a post on X.

“Suggesting that Jews are wealthy is a tired trope, and targeting our community at an event focused on creating economic opportunity for San Franciscans is decidedly antisemitic,” Lurie wrote.

Lurie added that he would not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hatred in the city. “This kind of bigotry does not belong in San Francisco,” he said.

The episode comes amid growing concerns about antisemitic incidents in the Bay Area. In December, a dumpster outside San Francisco Hillel was set ablaze in a suspected arson attack. Students were inside the building preparing for the final Shabbat of the academic term when the fire broke out. A suspect was later arrested.

The same Hillel building had been vandalized the previous year with the word “Khaybar,” a reference to a seventh-century battle in which forces led by the Islamic prophet Muhammad defeated Jewish tribes in the Arabian Peninsula. The phrase is frequently invoked in anti-Israel protests, and many Jewish groups view it as a threat of violence.

